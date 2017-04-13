Community benefit cheques for North Carrick

Pictured are successful applicants Gordon Cuthbertson, Mark Fletcher, Billy Miller, Peter Lynn and Campbell Smith as the North Carrick Community Benefit Company was happy to be giving grant funding for the last time in this financial year.

Billy Miller accepted the cheque on behalf of Kirkmichael Bowling Club to purchase a new mower.

Gordon Cuthbertson accepted the cheque for the Carrick Round Table and this will enable them to finish building Santa’s new sleigh to replace the old one.

Campbell Smith received the cheque for Kirkmichael Village Renaissance.