Girvan group’s ‘random acts of kindness’

Service users at Quarriers in Girvan handed out gifts as part of their ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ project.

Everyone in the group nominated someone who delivers a service to them, treats them with courtesy and respect and includes them in the community.

Nominations included Boots, the Bank of Scotland, Maly’s, Sister Ruth, Alec Clark, Girvan Community Garden, Hillcrest staff and Asda.

Each nominee received a visit and a gift from the service users. Gifts included flowers, chocolates and bottles of wine.

Quarriers Girvan manager Jean Houston said: “We just feel that people in Girvan donate a lot to us and this is our way of giving something back to the community.”