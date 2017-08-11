Honour for Ballantrae church organist

Ballantrae resident church organist Janette Sloan was presented with a Church of Scotland long service certificate by Ballantrae Parish Church Minister, the Rev. Stephen Ogston.

Janette stared playing the organ for Johnstone Parish Church before moving on to Hope Memorial Church and Applegarth and Sibbaldbie, both in Annandale Presbytery.

Then at Rattray Parish Church, Perthshire, Inch Parish Church, near Stranraer and finally Ballantrae, where she has been playing the organ almost every Sunday since 2008!