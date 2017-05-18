Living with Leisure celebrate 40 years

This summer is the 40th Anniversary of Girvan Living with Leisure, a group of over 50s who meet weekly from September to March in the Community Centre on a Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, 16th May saw the group enjoy a special day out to Creetown Gem Museum, followed by a lovely country drive back to Malin Court for a delicious High Tea.

It was a day enjoyed by all 42 members who were on the bus and a further nine members who joined them for the meal.

The group wish to thank the Big Event in Girvan where they were awarded a generous grant from the South Ayrshire Health and Care Partnership and the Scottish Government. This was backed up by a further donation from our Community Council.