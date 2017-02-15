Local groups benefit from council trust

Groups in Maybole and Girvan have benefitted from the South Ayrshire Charitable Trust.

Set up by the council last year to help people in need, so far the Trust has donated over £150,000 to individuals and groups. The funding is being used to tackle issues such as social isolation among older people through to helping those seeking employment develop new skills.

The Girvan Town Team was awarded £5,000 to set up a Men’s Shed Initiative. This is an opportunity for local men and women to meet up for a chat and take part in practical activities. They plan to use the funding to build and then equip a multi-function shed.

The Carrick Centre in Maybole plan to use their award of nearly £600 to purchase cookery equipment for a series of workshops where people can learn to cook and find out about the benefits of healthy eating. Coral McMillan from the centre said: “The funding has provided us with essential bakery equipment for our trainees to learn how to make delicious and nutritious food. It will also provide protective clothing for our budding chefs.”

Councillor Bill McIntosh, Leader South Ayrshire Council said: “It is really uplifting to learn about all the initiatives which are being supported through the South Ayrshire Charitable Trust. Even a little funding can make a big difference in our communities and I am looking forward to hearing more success stories in the future.”

The South Ayrshire Charitable Trust is made up of 23 former trusts which operated throughout South Ayrshire. The Council has now brought all of these trusts together to help as many people as possible.

If you would like more information please visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/funding You can also contact Marion Young, Community Planning Officer on 01292 612626

The Ayr Gaiety Partnership was awarded £6,000 by the Trust which is being used to help run Dementia friendly events at the theatre. Rishaad Moudden said: “The funding has enabled us to expand to provide more quality Dementia friendly activities.”