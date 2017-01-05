Past picture: Christmas card competition 1991

A creative young Maidens Girl designed a Christmas card that outshone over 200 entries in a recent competition in December 1991.

Kiera Sinclair from Maidens Primary took the top prize in the Clydesdale Bank’s third seasonal competition with her depiction of Mary, Joseph and a donkey.

The other prize winners were Linda Nelson, John Lennie, Nicola Brown, Steven Clark, Leon Heidinger, Mary Walker, Rachael Clark and Gregor Stevenson.

The difficult task of judging the mass of entries went to the Rev. F. G. Lee and his wife who deliberated long and hard before announcing the winners. The prizes were presented on Tuesday by branch manager Gordon Dunbar.