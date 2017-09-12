Past picture: Girvan Brownies

Pictured above in September 1992 are the 1st Girvan ‘A’ Brownies.
They are pictured at the start of their session held in Girvan Academy.
Can you name anyone in the picture? Send your nostalgia pictures to editorial@carrickgazette.com
