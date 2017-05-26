Season finale for flower club

The final Girvan and District flower Club demonstration of the season took place on Wednesday 24th May preceded by the AGM. The new office bearers are chairperson Helen Walker, Joint Vice Chair Fiona Robertson and Liz Gregg.

Following on from the AGM Liz introduced Demonstrator Sandra Halkett from Elgin, pictured above. Sandra had chosen for her title “Meanderings” and everyone thoroughly enjoyed meandering with Sandra, from books by Jill McGregor, SAFAS inspired themes, goings on of Constance Spry and finishing with Flower Arranger Magazine competition.

All of these were depicted beautifully in Sandra’s arrangements with the warm colours of yellow Tulips, orange Gerbera and Alstromeria in the first arrangement, continuing with some Bling interspersed into stunning Avalanche Roses and Orchids, we then had much to everyone’s amusement a “description” of stalks featured with Soft Ruscus, Antiqua Carnations, we then meandered to the final two arrangements with a great variety of hues and flowers ranging from Heaven and Aqua Roses, Lucaspermum, Anthuriums, Hydrangeas, Anastasia Chrysanthemums. All in all a fitting colourful end to this season’s demonstrations.

The closing event is a fashion show given by kind permission of “Cumnock Factory Outlet” and takes place on Wednesday 28th June at 7pm. Tickets are available from committee members priced at £4 which includes refreshments. Details on club events are available at www.gadfc.co.uk