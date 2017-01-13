Andy’s challenge for teenagers

Andy Murray is inviting digital health inventions from teenagers in the south west. The aim is to find breakthroughs in digital health and care and inspire future generation of innovators, Entries open to teenagers aged 14-17 years. For more information visit: www.teentechchallenge.com

Andy Murray and the Digital Health & Care Institute (DHI) have together launched the first #TeenTechChallenge, which is seeking to find life-changing inventions in digital health and care from Scotland’s most creative and innovative young minds. The new annual challenge is inviting teenagers from Scottish secondary schools, further education colleges and youth groups to develop ideas that will help young people manage their health, fitness and wellbeing, using technology.

The initiative is a keystone of the five-year partnership between DHI and Andy Murray, who was named DHI’s ambassador earlier last year. The new challenge represents Murray’s personal ambition to promote healthier lifestyles amongst Scotland’s younger generations as well as skills development and career opportunities in this emerging market.

Groups of teenagers will compete for the chance to see their invention become reality, as well as an impressive prize package and recognition for their school, college or youth group.

Andy Murray said: “As a professional tennis player, I use digital health technology every day to monitor my performance and inform my training regime. But digital health technology is not just for athletes. It has the potential to help everyone understand their health needs and goals better, and to make better choices.

“By taking part in the #TeenTechChallenge, we want young people to use their experiences, creativity and digital skills to develop one big idea that can make a difference.”

All shortlisted teams will be invited to attend the #TeenTechBootcamp where they will develop entrepreneurial skills by attending a series of master classes hosted by industry experts, as well as prepare a professional pitch for their idea, which they will present to a panel of expert judges. The winner will be announced in November.

The successful team will then see their design developed into a prototype and evaluated through DHI’s own innovation processes. Support will also be sought from Scottish SMEs and investors with a view to commercialising the successful solution. The prize package includes Apple Watches for all shortlisted entries plus iPads and £2,000 funding for the winning school, college or group.

Dave Clark, CEO at DHI, said: “Andy’s hard work and dedication is an inspiration to us all in achieving our goals. His support of our aims and personal interest in digital heath and care has allowed us to develop this unique challenge that will provide a chance for the next generation of innovators in Scotland to show off their talents. Scotland, among many other countries, faces major health and care challenges but the opportunity is there to create new solutions that will improve life quality and help Scotland compete in this important and growing economic sector.”

Alison McLaughlin, Regional Director at Sopra Steria, sponsor for the #TeenTechChallenge added: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic challenge. Digital innovation that makes a difference is at the heart of what we do and this project aims to do just that. We’re also excited about the opportunity it presents to encourage Scotland’s teenagers to get involved in the digital world, build their entrepreneurial skills and perhaps even consider a future career in the technology industry.”

The Digital Health & Care Institute brings together people and organisations in the public, charity, technology, design and academic sectors to develop new ideas for digital technology that will improve health and care services in Scotland. Its ambition is to address citizen needs, health and care challenges in Scotland and support companies to export proven technologies internationally, creating jobs and investment locally and abroad together with skills development.

DHI’s project portfolio is worth over £5million and includes over 100 projects engaging more than 50 companies, 15 of Scotland’s Universities and 25 third sector organisations.

Andy Murray is well known for his use of technology and data to improve his performance on court and has stated that maintaining his own health throughout the long tennis season has played an instrumental part in his road to number one status.

The #TeenTechChallenge, in association with Andy Murray and the Digital Health and Care Institute, is sponsored by a European leader in digital transformation, Sopra Steria, and supported by the following organisations: Aberlour Childcare Trust, Entrepreneurial Scotland, GameChanger, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Institute for Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland, Young Enterprise Scotland and Young Scot.