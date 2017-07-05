Fantastic mix at Quay Zone opening

The Quay Zone had a fantastic mix of both official ceremony and fun activities, the ideal way to celebrate the opening of this fantastic, community run, leisure centre.

The Quay Zone were delighted to have British & Scottish Paralympian and World Champion Wheelchair Curler, Angie Malone MBE, conduct the official opening along with Ken Johnstone, Chairman of South Carrick Community Leisure (SCCL) and Peter Linton, General Manager of The Quay Zone (TQZ).

Some of The Quay Zone Team: left to right: Jamie Green, Marco Sisi and Nathan Park

Angie is a patron of “Ayrshire Sportability”, a charity that through sport supports and inspires young people with a disability, and has received awards in recognition of her community service efforts and work with youth. Angie’s commitments are aptly suited to the inclusion, community and health ethos that underpin The Quay Zone.

It was all hands on deck with The Quay Zone Operations Team and SCCL Trustees getting together to provide a fantastic day from serving burgers to organising and life-guarding fun pool sessions - there was something for everyone to enjoy! We also had great music provided by Z1 Girvan Youth Trust and various local groups were invited to join with us to promote their activities.

The Quay Zone Operations Team, who have done a fantastic job over the past 8 weeks since the doors opened to the public, and South Carrick Community Leisure Trustees, who worked tirelessly with the support of the community, funders and in partnership with South Ayrshire Council to deliver the facility, must be congratulated on such a momentous achievement in South Carrick.

This event has marked the coming together of all these different groups in celebration of their achievement and to showcase what is on offer for the whole of the South Carrick Community and visitors to the area. The Quay Zone marks a significant achievement in the regeneration of the harbour area and Girvan. We would like to thank everyone involved in making the day a success and everyone who took the time to help us celebrate.

Lots of children did the facepainting.

The Quay Zone are launching their Summer Pool Programme which will run over the school holiday period. With fun sessions and exciting new inflatables on their way there will be lots of fun for all the family and special summer swim only sessions too! You can find more info. on the Pool Zone Summer Timetable at www.thequayzone.co.uk

With lots more on offer with a Café, Soft Play, Studio & Gym Zone the team would like to invite everyone to come along and visit.

Archery was very popular on the day.

Youngsters of all ages tried out different sports