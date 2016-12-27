Golf clubhouse gets a whole new look

Girvan Golf Clubhouse manager Margaret Milligan says she is delighted with a new state of the art refurbishment.

The project to transform the interior of Girvan Golf Clubhouse to guarantee its long-term future is now complete.

South Ayrshire Council say the extensive refurbishment means that the course facilities will remain an important fixture for years to come.

The £172,000 refurbishment programme involved a full internal upgrade at Girvan Clubhouse, including the dining room, bar, locker rooms, a new disabled WC and showers. The entrance area and corridor has also been refreshed, heating improved, damp issues resolved, with new electrical fittings improving efficiency and reducing costs.

The project was delivered by Kier Construction.

Margaret said: “It’s absolutely state of the art, I’m delighted with it. Every golfer owes councillor Alec Clark a lot of appreciation, he pulled out all the stops to make this happen.” Margaret added that everyone is more than welcome at the clubhouse which serves snacks, meals in the lounge bar.

Councillor Bill Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said: “With work completed at Girvan, I’m sure these greatly improved facilities will encourage people to come back to the course time and time again.

“The new look clubhouse complements our ongoing project to build the new £6 million pound Quay Zone leisure centre in the town, which when it opens next year, will further add to the area’s improved leisure services.

“We’re committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and I hope that this continued investment in South Carrick will help make it easier for people to make positive, active choices in the New Year.”

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight, varied courses which are open all year round, with new members welcome. The courses range from links to parkland.