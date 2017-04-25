New Quay Zone - a place for all

With a full suite of cardio and resistance machines there’s not a muscle set that can’t get a thorough workout at the new Quay Zone.

Better still the centrepiece of this new and exciting Gym Zone is a LifeFitness Synergy 360 XL. This stunning addition to the equipment on offer provides the new facility with the opportunity to run classes and exercise sessions that will give a work out to bits of the body you didn’t know you had! To accompany the Gym Zone the upper floor also houses the Studio Zone. Here the atmosphere is a little more restful but no less energetic.

With its Junkers wooden sprung floor and great view towards Byne Hill the space is custom made to deliver all those fitness and other classes that will complement a gym session or just stand alone as a great way to tone up in the company of others.

Of course, all this exercise and entertainment wouldn’t be complete without the opportunity to relax before or afterwards in the Café Zone. Soon to offer a range of fresh snacks, hot and cold drinks from local suppliers there will be space to keep an eye on the youngsters in the Play or Pool Zone without the need to get wet or even hot and sweaty!

The Trustees of South Carrick Community Leisure have been working since 2012 to get to this week’s opening.

SCCL say the campaigning and lobbying stage is now finished and the community charity is now embarking on the next exciting phase of its journey - to make this fabulous new facility a part of the everyday lives of everyone in the community whether old or young, fit or not so fit, able bodied or less so. The Quay Zone is a place for everyone and needs all your custom to be a success.

To help everyone make use of all these wonderful facilities The Quay Zone has just recruited and trained a great mix of local people who are raring to show off the possibilities provided by the new centre and keep you safe while doing it.

In addition South Carrick Community Leisure says it has developed a highly competitively priced range of membership packages. With no joining fee until the summer now is your opportunity to get behind this new community based venture by taking out a membership from as little as £20 to be able to swim every day of the week to a £38 swim, gym and classes membership, there is something to tempt everyone. And if a membership is not for you, just drop in and pay on the day.

The Chair of the Trustees, Ken Johnstone, said: “It has taken us a long time to get to this position and at times there have been more than a few bumps in the road, but we are here, The Quay Zone is a reality and what we now need is for everyone to help us realise our ambition which is to make this the centre piece recreational facility of our community. To do this we need everyone’s support on a daily basis - every swim taken or coffee purchased helps to underpin the viability of this venture. We have campaigned for it we now need to get whole-heartedly behind it.”

Ken also acknowledged the support and assistance provided by a myriad of individuals and organisations not least of which was South Ayrshire Council who kept their word to replace the former swimming pool and who have supported the project through thick and thin particularly over the last few years. At a national level the project has the support of the Scottish Government, sportScotland and the LEADER programme.

But Ken said that thanks were also due to many local donors and supporters who have provided cash and in-kind support over the years. The William Grant Foundation have provided financial support to see the building constructed and also for the Board of Trustees to develop their skills. Crucially the project is indebted to Carrick Futures, Hadyard Hill, The Davidson Trust, Assel Valley, Scottish Power Renewables not to mention individual community councils and of course individuals in the community because without this web of supporters we would not be here today.