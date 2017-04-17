No special town team meeting on bingo hall

There will be no special meeting this week of Girvan’s town team to discuss the former Bingo Hall in Dalrymple Street.

In last week’s article we reported there would be a meeting of the town team on April 20 to discuss the state of the hall which neighbouring residents say is unsafe.

Roddy MacDonald, Girvan Town Team Coordinator, said: “I can confirm that the Girvan Town Team discussed the option of an open meeting of all of the key parties to resolve the current impasse in relation to the former Bingo Hall at its last meeting. However, we are currently awaiting receipt of information from a number of the key players and until that is received a meeting would be premature.”