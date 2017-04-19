Planning panel to decide on windfarm

A planning application for Knockskae wind farm is to come before South Ayrshire Council’s Regulatory Planning Panel today (Wednesday 19 April) in County Buildings, Ayr.

Both the local Community Council and local residents, 12 in total, will speak against the proposal by Brookfield to impose a wind farm in the hills near Straiton and Crosshill.

The developer seeks to erect 11 turbines, each 126 metres high which a local campaign groups say would ‘dominate the skyline’.

A statement from the campaign group Save Straiton for Scotland, which was founded in February 2013 as a response to what they say are ‘unprecedented proposals for several wind farms which would virtually surround the village’. said: “After a detailed study of the application Save Straiton for Scotland have campaigned against this development firmly believing it to be hugely detrimental to those living nearby and to this area as a whole.”

The group’s key objection points are: It is too close to homes and would have an unacceptable impact on residents; It would irreparably damage the value of the conservation villages; It would undermine the setting of important historical features; It would destroy the scenic quality of the landscape; It would undermine the wild land and its setting.

Save Straiton for Scotland also say the development would undermine the economy of Straiton and South Ayrshire; It does not accord with the South Ayrshire Wind Capacity Study; It is contrary to the Local Development Plan; The impacts have not been properly and fully considered; The people do not support it

The Save Straiton for Scotland statement continued: “Important concerns for local people include water pollution, noise disturbance and shadow flicker. The impacts on homes, the setting of the picturesque conservation villages and the destruction of this beautiful, natural landscape and the resulting effect this will have on the thousands of visitors this area attracts each year will also be highlighted by concerned residents.”

A spokesperson on behalf of developer Brookfield Renewable UK Limited commented: “We have worked closely with the Council and the community to ensure that our plans are appropriate for the local area.

“There are many benefits to our proposal, including generating significant socio economic benefits and employment opportunities within South Ayrshire. We look forward to members considering our application on its merits.”