‘Quirky’ country house in Pinwherry is on the market

Offers over £260,000 are being sought for a ‘quirky’ country house within its own grounds of some three acres in Pinwherry.

The name Pinwherry means “the hill in the hollow, surrounded by hills” and Drumspillan House takes full advantage of this with panoramic views towards Knockdolian Hill.

Historically, Pinwherry was known as “the land of milk and honey” as the creamery was on one side of the street and Drumspillan House on the other with its rows of beehives!

The original Drumspillan was built by W.S. Brechin in the late 1800s but was tragically burned to the ground in 1926. It lay as a ruin until 1976 when it was comprehensively rebuilt reflecting the style and flair of the original Drumspillan.

Internally the property does still require some modernisation but has well proportioned rooms with a sensible layout on one level. A vestibule, flanked by stone pillars, opens to a wide, welcoming hall. The drawing room is spacious and has a lovely bay window overlooking the grounds and the hills beyond. The kitchen is equally well proportioned and has a practical serving hatch through to the dining room adjacent and a door to the utility room.

The master bedroom is en suite and flooded with natural light through the bay window. Two further bedrooms are located off the reception hall and there is also a family bathroom. A further bedroom or study along with a WC are situated at the rear of the house, and whilst forming an integral part of the accommodation, it could easily be a self contained annex with a door to the rear courtyard.

The gardens of Drumspillan are mature and well stocked. A tarmac driveway, lined with Rhododendrons, approaches the property and circles around the house to the garaging at the rear. There is also a paddock of 1.5 acres – ideal for grazing livestock.