RBS introduce new community banker

A community banker is being introduced in Girvan following the closure of the RBS branch in the town.

Community Bankers will work in local communities affected by branch closures. The Girvan RBS branch is due to close on October 3 this year.

As part of their role, they will provide customers with personal assistance in accessing the right banking options for their needs across a range of channels.

Alexandra Parker has been appointed as the Royal Bank of Scotland Community Banker for the Newton Stewart and Girvan areas.

Alexandra will be based in Newton Stewart at the McMillan Hall from Mondays 1pm -4pm every week and in Girvan at the Carrick Opportunities Centre every Thursday from 1pm to 4pm.

Commenting on her new role, Alexandra said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to develop a strong relationship with our customers in Newton Stewart and Girvan, helping to ensure that Royal Bank of Scotland remains an important part of its communities.

“The impact of technological changes on the way people bank with us has been dramatic but we’re also aware that not everyone is comfortable with these changes and I am here to help customers adjust to this.”

Community Bankers are a new role for the bank and will be introduced across Scotland. They will be on hand to: Host regular events across the community to educate customers on being financially fit, living in the digital world and preventing fraud. These events will be held in local venues.

They will also conduct financial health checks with customers, to identify opportunities to help them with new products or services appropriate to their goals, needs and priorities. These events will also be held in local community venues.