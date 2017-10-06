Rise in visitors at Crossraguel

It’s been a spectacular summer for one of Ayrshire’s iconic historic sites as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced visitor figures for the 2017 summer season today (Friday 6th October).

The summer season saw Crossraguel Abbey – a ruined Cluniac monastery founded in the early 1200s and severely damaged during the Wars of Independence – record a 10% increase on footfall from the previous year, with 2,241 people visiting the site between April and September 2017.

The summer season has seen many visitor records broken across the country as a whole, with historic sites in the care of HES welcoming over 3.8m visitors in the period from April to September 2017, an impressive overall 20% increase in footfall on the same period last year, making it the busiest season on record.

August 2017 saw over 870,000 visitors flocking to Scotland’s iconic historic sites, making it the busiest individual month ever recorded.