Award success for officer

Superintendent Faroque Hussain (Support and Service Delivery, Ayrshire Division) was recognised for achieving success in policing at the Scottish Asian Business Awards held at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

The category celebrates those who have achieved success in the civil services, armed forces, and other government institutions.

The awards have been held annually for 11 years and this is the first time a police officer has been recognised for their achievements.

Faroque has enjoyed a challenging and varied career with the police, serving in a number of frontline and investigative positions, including a period working with Border Policing Command, focussed on protecting the public and tackling serious organised crime and terrorism.

Currently, he works across Ayrshire Division to strengthen local policing arrangements and outcomes by working with a number of key partners across Ayrshire, including local authorities and third sector organisations.

Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “I am honoured to have been recognised at the Scottish Asian Business Awards for my contribution to policing. Reflecting on my service so far and thinking about the years ahead, I can honestly say that I have never regretted a career spent in policing and public service. I would recommend a career in policing to anyone who wants to make a difference in their community.”