Driver failed to stop after hitting dog

A Girvan family is mourning the loss of their beloved pet chihuahua Coco, knocked down on Piedmont Road, Girvan on Tuesday, October 31.

The driver of the blue Toyota car involved in the accident, a woman believed to be in her 50s, is alleged to have failed to stop at the scene but Police Scotland have since confirmed that she turned herself in to the police on Monday, November 6.

Unfortunately Coco had to be put to sleep due to the severity of his injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that they were aware of the incident and had given the owners of the dog appropriate advice.

Friends of the family put out an appeal on Facebook to try and find the car owner.

A friend of the family said: “My friend’s two year old daughter witnessed the incident and is still calling for her dog.

“They have been appealing for information on Facebook but to no avail.

“This young family are devastated and hope to find any information on the driver to hand over to the police,” they added.

Local police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come foward and speak to them.