Pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

South Ayrshire’s Primary Confucius Hub celebrated Chinese New Year in style at Gardnerose Primary school.

Pupils across the Carrick Cluster have been learning the Mandarin language with Chinese Volunteer Miss Liu and the pupils have been learning basic vocabulary and greetings during their weekly Mandarin sessions.

As well as language, pupils have been learning about the Chinese Culture with calligraphy, knotting, kung fu, tai chi, tea ceremonies and even Chinese cookery!

Pupils across the Carrick Cluster are looking forward to furthering their knowledge of Chinese Culture with Panda Project workshops in all schools delivered by with the Royal Zoological Society.