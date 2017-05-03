Road safety message for young drivers

Police Scotland has delivered a new driver scheme at Ayrshire College to improve road safety with young or new drivers.

Students at the Ayr and Kilmarnock Campuses were able to book a timeslot with Police Scotland on 25 and 26 April. The presentations were delivered by Police Scotland as part of Road Safety Day.

Drivers between the ages of 17-25 are more likely to be involved in a collision in their first two years of driving, mainly due to inexperience and the inability to identify and deal with hazards.

The workshops supplemented the skills taught by driving instructors by providing a solid reminder of the individual responsibilities that the driver has - both for themselves and for other road users.

The workshops included footage of a road traffic collision to highlight the importance of hazard perception, and discuss the implications of distractions within the vehicle. The issue of peer pressure and the effect that can have on a driver was also discussed. A film developed by Police Scotland was shown which highlighted a devastating road traffic collision on 20 April 2014.

The collision on the B769 in Stewarton resulted in the deaths of 52-year-old Patricia Brown and 18-year-old Alec Stewart.

The film features the reflections of Amy Stewart, sister of Alec, who talks about the loss of her brother following the decisions made that day. Permission was also granted to include ‘Go Pro’ footage which documents the incident in detail.

The footage is used to put hazard perception into a real-life context with profound implications.

Kimberley Bradford, Campus Liaison Officer at Ayrshire College, said “Too many young people are involved in serious and fatal collisions on Scottish roads.

“Young drivers are generally aware that speeding is dangerous, but this hard-hitting presentation demonstrates the consequences of inexperience and failing to recognise hazards and adjust their driving appropriately. It also demonstrates the effect that speed, peer pressure and bravado can have on not just the driver, but passengers and other road users.”

“I am so excited to be part of the New Driver Scheme delivery team and this means that Ayrshire College students can benefit immediately from this workshop. I can deliver it throughout all campuses to all relevant student groups.

“Many of our students fit into the ‘at risk’ category of being aged between 17-25 and young or new drivers. I believe this scheme will make a significant impact on the driving and awareness levels of this group within our local community.”