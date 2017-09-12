Girvan family’s fabulous five generations

This remarkable picture shows five generations of the one family in Girvan - from just six weeks old to 92.

Pictured by Yvonne’s Photography Ayrshire are Great, Great Grandmother Vera Carslaw, aged 92, Great Gran Christine Murdoch, 64, Gran Nikki Copland, 45, Mum Alex Copland, 21 and beautiful baby Brodie only six weeks old.

Six week old baby Brodie. Picture by Yvonnes Photography Ayrshire

No wonder baby Brodie is smiling, said photographer Yvonne, with plenty of cuddles going to be coming his way.