Ayrshire NHS hits four hour A&E target

The most recent data for NHS Scotland reveals that 96% of patients in NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s emergency departments were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours – beating the 95% target.

Scottish hospitals have now had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years.

SNP MSP Jeane Freeman for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley said: “Scotland has had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years – which is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that Emergency Departments are frequently meeting the four hour waiting times target.”