Chemo treatment should remain at Ayr

The campaign to keep a life-saving chemotherapy unit at Ayr Hospital is being backed by Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Bill Grant.

Health services in Scotland are dealt with by the Scottish Government but as he has been contacted by a number of constituents about the closure threat Mr Grant has written to Scottish health minister Shona Robison.

Mr Grant said: “I feel I must support my constituents on this, and I share the deep concerns already expressed at Holyrood by my colleague John Scott MSP.”

“Hundreds of my constituents are being treated every month at Station 15. It’s stressful enough for them, without the added strain of an add-on journey to Crosshouse.

Transport to Kilmarnock can be particularly problematic for my constituents in the Carrick and Doon Valley areas.”

“I’ve heard nothing but good reports about the staff and service given at Station 15.

“Do we really want to lose that rapport because such a decision might be deemed good for the organisation, but not for the patient?”