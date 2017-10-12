Go Purple for hospice care week

Ayrshire Hospice is celebrating Hospice Care Week by spotlighting the huge variety of roles over 185 employed staff and 600 volunteers play.

The hospice is using this year’s theme for the week, which runs from 9-15th October, “We are hospice care” to highlight the roles staff and volunteers in Ayrshire play in delivering outstanding care to people with life-limiting illness and their families across the whole of Ayrshire.

Mandy Yule, Chief Executive of the Ayrshire Hospice said: “With over 35 different voluntary roles and 72 employed roles within the whole hospice, the care we provide to our patients really is a huge team effort.

“From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains, fundraisers, shop assistants, corporate partners and therapists, everyone has an important contribution to make in delivering exceptional care and support to patients and their families at a time when they really need it most. In the last year alone, our volunteers gave 130,718 hours of their time and we are absolutely indebted to them – not only for their time but the skills, knowledge and energy they bring to the hospice.

“We are hospice care” is the perfect theme to spotlight the expertise, commitment and compassion that our employed and voluntary staff bring to our patients and their families each and every day. Together we are hospice care and together we make today matter”.

As part of Hospice Care Week, the hospice has also launched its annual overview for 2016-17 entitled “In the spotlight”. Presenting figures from April 2016 – March 2017, the overview reports that the hospice had 1,400 referrals last year and also provides an update on the wide range of hospice services and fundraising activities. The report reveals that during 2016-17 it cost over £7.6million to run all hospice services, including clinical, fundraising and support services – equating to approximately £20,800 per day. Against this, £7,6million was raised with £4.3million being raised through voluntary donations alone.

The annual overview also trains the spotlight on some key 2016/17 highlights including a memorable visit by HRH The Duke of Rothesay in December, a whole host of successful hospice and community fundraising events throughout the year, the very welcome results of an unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland in May and the annual long service and academic achievement awards hosted for the hospice by strategic partner NATS Prestwick in February.

This year’s Hospice Care Week will culminate with the popular Go Purple day on Friday 13th October and it’s still not too late to sign up! The hospice team are looking for even more fun-loving people from Ayrshire to take part and wear purple to work or school, bake purple cakes, or do a purple sponsored challenge and help them turn the whole of Ayrshire purple in aid of the hospice!

Over the last four years the “Go Purple” campaign has raised over £65,000 for the hospice and has seen people from all parts of Ayrshire come together to raise vital funds for the charity.

So go on, bring a smile to someone’s face. Don your purple glasses, bake a purple cake, tie up your purple laces or pull on your purple tights! Support your local hospice and make Go Purple on Friday 13th October matter!

You can also support the campaign by text donate - send PURP07 plus £5 (or your preferred amount) to 70070. You can also help to spread the word by posting about Go Purple on Facebook @AyrshireHospice or use #gopurple2017 on Twitter.

For more Go Purple fundraising ideas or support materials please contact the Ayrshire Hospice fundraising team on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org