Hospital search for volunteers in Ayrshire

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is hoping that 2017 will be the year that more local people than ever choose to give their time to help others by volunteering.

The health service have a variety of volunteer roles currently waiting to be filled including activity friend for stroke and care of the elderly wards at University Hospital Crosshouse for a few hours during the weekends, volunteer gardener for Marchburn ward, East Ayrshire Community Hospital and ward volunteers across hospitals for afternoons and evenings.

The Hospital Volunteers at University Hospital Ayr are also looking for: ward newspaper delivery volunteers for weekdays from 8am and ward trolley volunteers for afternoons from 2pm.

Andrew Moore, Assistant Director of Nursing, explains: “We are asking people to give as much or as little time as they can to join our friendly team of existing volunteers who provide a vital service within our hospitals and in the wider community.”

Volunteering can be a great boost to self-esteem, a chance to meet new people, and an opportunity to gain new skills and experience.

Ron Brown is a hydrotherapy volunteer at the Arrol Park Resource Centre in Ayr.

He said: “I get a great deal of satisfaction from what I am doing. I love meeting people and enjoy the camaraderie with both patients and staff.

“I get a lot of pleasure seeing the patient’s progress. I feel rewarded when they thank me for my help and tell me how much they enjoyed chatting to me.”

Please consider joining Ron and make a New Year’s resolution to volunteer with us.

To find out more about these roles and volunteering within NHS Ayrshire & Arran, please contact Gill Rogers by calling 01292 513669 or email gill.rogers@aapct.scot.nhs.uk.

According to the NHS Ayrshire & Arran website: “volunteers have for many years played an integral part in performing wide-ranging activities across a variety of healthcare and community settings.

“In recent years there has been increased recognition of the importance of effectively managing volunteers to ensure both the volunteer and their beneficiaries get the most from their respective volunteering roles. As the largest employer in Ayrshire, NHS Ayrshire & Arran is committed to being an exemplar employer and engager of volunteers, working in partnership with communities.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran hospitals:

Ailsa Hospital

Arran War Memorial Hospital

Ayrshire Central Hospital

Biggart Hospital

East Ayrshire Community Hospital

Girvan Community Hospital

Kirklandside Hospital

Lady Margaret Hospital

University Hospital Ayr

University Hospital Crosshouse

Woodland View