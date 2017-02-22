Norovirus closes three wards at Ayr hospital

NHS Ayrshire & Arran has closed three wards at University Hospital Ayr as a result of an outbreak of suspected norovirus.

The wards currently closed at University Hospital Ayr are Stations 6, 8 and 12.

When a ward is affected by norovirus, the Infection Prevention and Control Team works with nursing and domestic staff to try to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes separating affected patients from patients who are not affected, and carrying out rigorous cleaning procedures both during the outbreak and before the ward reopens to new admissions.

Norovirus causes gastroenteritis and can affect individuals of any age. It is usually a mild illness that lasts a few days and has no lasting effects. Cases of diarrhoea and vomiting caused by this virus can be brought into hospital by affected patients or occasionally by affected staff or relatives.

Bob Wilson, Infection Control Manager, said: “Members of the public can help us to control outbreaks of norovirus by taking a few simple precautions. The main way is not to visit hospital if you feel unwell. If you do visit, please wash your hands with liquid soap and water when you come into the ward and before you leave.”

The NHS is advising the public not to visit any of the affected wards unless your visit is essential. In this case, please discuss with the nurse-in-charge of the ward in advance.