Rotary club revive message in a bottle campaign

Girvan’s Rotary Club is reminding people this week about its ‘Message in a Bottle campaign’.

The Rotary Club of Girvan, in conjunction with the Rotary Clubs of Alloway, Prestwick, Troon and Ayr & Prestwick Lions Club, have been running the campaign for some time now and it has been hugely successful and the bottles are now sitting proudly in lots of fridges in the Girvan and surrounding areas.

If you live alone or feel vulnerable, or have a serious medical condition, this initiative supplies a plastic bottle in which you indicate all your important medical information and contact details. These bottles are then kept in your fridge. When the Paramedics arrive they know all about you – your personal information will be in the fridge which could be vital if you are found by a neighbour, fireman or policeman. The fridge has been chosen to store the bottle because most household have a fridge and it is easily accessible.

The Bottles are available free from your Doctor, Pharmacy, Nurses, Health Visitors, Age Concern and many other local outlets. The problem is not all people who could use these bottles are aware of them and if you think they would be of use to you, please pick one up.

Rosie Clive of Girvan Hospital Pharmacy said: “What a really good idea, we have given out dozens of these bottles and we think when the emergency happens they will do their job.”