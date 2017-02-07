Maybole marks Holocaust memorial day

Friday, January 27 was Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and was marked in Maybole with a service at 11am at the Greenside.

The service was organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Rev. Gerald Jones led the service which was also attended by pupils from local schools and members of the public. The service was marshalled by Alex Davidson, Tia McLanaghan played the lament and Alex Kelly, Maybole Branch Chairman, laid a wreath on behalf of the Legion. Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27 January each year, a time for everyone to pause to remember the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and in subsequent genocides.