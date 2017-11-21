MBE for Girvan born RN officer

Former Girvan man, Iain Cunningham was at Buckingham Palace last week to receive the MBE from HRH The Prince of Wales.

Warrant Officer Cunningham, whose parents Billy and Frances and sister Jane still live in Girvan, was awarded the MBE for his performance as the deputy engineering officer on board HMS Scott.

His citation reads: “During a period that included a substantially extended maintenance period, intense trials and training, and culminated in a successful return to full operational capability, Warrant Officer Cunningham demonstrated outstanding levels of foresight, technical prowess and management acumen.

“A fine mentor and exemplary role model he rose to every challenge and under his leadership the engineering department flourished.

“Despite significant manpower changes and a hugely complex technical programme he was a key enabler in ensuring in the ship met important deployment deadlines. “His personal efforts have had a strategic impact and without his outstanding contribution HMS SCOTT’s unique United Kingdom/United States military role would not have been achieved.”

Iain Cunningham was born in Girvan and attended Girvan Academy until 1988, when he left, aged 16, to join the Royal Navy as a marine engineering mechanic.

He now lives in Plymouth with his wife Tracey and three boys, Drew, Jamie and Euan and is preparing to leave the Royal Navy and take up civilian employment.