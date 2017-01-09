£80,000 funding for north Carrick groups

£80,000 PAR North Carrick Initiative Expression of Interest Open until 20th January 2017.

Do you have a project that you are passionate about? Do you have an idea that would make a difference to the communities of North Carrick? The new recently launched PAR North Carrick Initiative is now open for Expressions of Interest.

An £80,000 fund is available, awarded from the Scottish Government’s Community Choices Fund, which has been set up to support Participatory Budgeting(PB), a process which allows local people to make decisions on local spending priorities.

If you live, work or volunteer in North Carrick then the PAR (Participate, Activate & Regenerate) project wants to encourage you to be involved in how money from the award will be spent so, as well as providing funding, they want you to; be involved and make a difference by sharing your ideas and opinions (participate), decide which projects you feel will give the greatest benefit to your community at a special community event decision day (activate) and implement projects that will create a legacy for North Carrick (regenerate).

With a project deadline of March 2017 Expressions of Interest (EOI) are being taken until the 20th January 2017. Applications will be issued to successful EOIs for return by the 17th February and the ideas and projects put forward will be put to the public vote at a PB Decision Day which will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017.

A special PAR Drop-In session has been arranged for anyone who would like help filling out their EOI form or to discuss their project so please feel free to come along on: Thursday, 12th January between the hours of 3pm and 7pm at The Carrick Centre, Maybole, Culzean Road, KA19 7DE.

Expression of Interest forms can be requested by emailing the project or downloaded from www.nccbc.org/par.

The form provides details of funding levels and criteria and for any more information about the form or any information about the project you can email par@carrickcentre.co.uk

This is another great opportunity for North Carrick and the project would really like to hear from you.

You can keep in touch with the project and contact the project via any of the links below:

Email: PAR@carrickcentre.co.uk or follow on www.facebook.com/parnorthcarrick , www.twitter.com/parnorthcarrick or keep up to date at www.nccbc.org/par