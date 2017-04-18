Carrick MP - ‘I will work harder’

Carrick MP Corri Wilson says Prime Minister Theresa May is putting party interests before that of her country in calling for a general election.

Commenting on the announcement from the Prime Minister that she is to seek the dissolution of Parliament to call an election, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Corri Wilson said: “I am astounded by the gall of the Prime Minister. This is a blatant bid to grab complete control of power for the foreseeable future. She is putting the interests of her party ahead of the country, and trying to sweep away all opposition to her right-wing agenda of cuts, austerity, and a disastrous hard Brexit.

“She is clearly betting that the Tories can win a bigger majority in England, given the utter chaos the Labour Party are in at the moment.

“More than ever before, this will be an election about standing up for Scotland, in the face of a right-wing, austerity obsessed Tory government with no mandate in Scotland, but which now thinks it can do whatever it wants and get away with it.

“But it does give the people here in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock the opportunity to once again reject the Tories’ narrow, divisive agenda. I will always put the people of this constituency first, and between now and June 8th I will be working harder than ever to retain their trust.”

Theresa May’s statement from Downing Street read: “I have just chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, where we agreed that the Government should call a general election, to be held on June 8.

“Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back. And as we look to the future, the Government has the right plan for negotiating our new relationship with Europe.

“We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world.

“That means we will regain control of our own money, our own laws and our own borders and we will be free to strike trade deals with old friends and new partners all around the world.

“Our opponents believe that because the Government’s majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course. They are wrong. And the decision facing the country will be all about leadership. It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest.”