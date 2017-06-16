Children to get free lunches during summer holidays

Children in Girvan are set to get free lunches during the summer holidays as part of a wider activity programme.

A pilot project has been approved by South Ayrshire Council, following a public petition calling for extra measures to be put in place.

In July 2016, a petition was lodged by St Paul’s Justice and Peace group for the Council to provide free meals in local communities during the holiday period for children who are entitled to free school meals.

Last summer St Columba’s Church in Ayr provided sandwich lunches. This year, a six-week pilot project will be open to all children in the pilot project areas. This will begin at the end of June. An application for £10,000 is now being made for South Ayrshire Council’s allocation of funds from the Lintel Trust, with the money expected to cover the costs.

In Girvan the council will use a mixture of in-house and external catering staff to provide healthy packed lunches for up to 70 children and young people taking part in Council summer programme activities and some activity organised by Girvan Youth Trust.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, Leader of South Ayrshire Council, said, “We’re committed to delivering for communities across South Ayrshire and this new project is a great example of looking at new ways of working to help give our children the brightest possible future.”