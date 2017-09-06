Deadline for North Carrick funding

The closing date for the next round of applications to “North Carrick Decides” is this Friday, September 8. Groups with projects that require support up to £2,000 have been invited to apply to this round.

Extra funding has become available and groups are now able to apply this month for up to £2,000 and to a further round in a few months’ time for up to £10,000 as long as it is for a different project; and the really good news is no match funding is required for the latter as it is now automatically match funded for them.

For further details and application forms please contact: Marion.young@south-ayrshire.gov.uk

The event will take place in Maybole Town Hall on September 30.