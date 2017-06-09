General Election: Conservatives win Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat

Conservative Bill Grant has been elected in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock defeating sitting MP Corri Wilson of the SNP.

Mr Grant polled 18,550 votes ahead of Corri Wilson on 15,776, Labour’s Carol Mochan on 11,204 and Callum Leslie of the Liberal Democrats on 872.

The new MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock said he was ‘surprised and delighted’ to have won the seat.

Bill Grant said: “I want to thank every voter who braved the weather and voted no matter what party they voted for.

“I am surprised and delighted and indeed humbled at having been gifted the votes of 18,550 people. I will do my very best to repay that trust and give all that I can as the representative for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.”

Corri Wilson said: “It has been a privilege to have been the MP for this area. I wat to congratulate Bill Grant and thank all the people who voted for me and the activists, I am very grateful for everything they did.”

The SNP were down from 25,492 votes in 2015 while the Conservatives were up from 10,335 in 2015.

Labour polled 14,227 in 2015.