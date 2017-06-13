The historic Kirkin’ o’ the Council took place on Sunday 11 June at the Auld Kirk in Alloway.

The service which was led by the Reverend David Gemmell was an opportunity for the public to see and hear Elected Members commit to serving the people of South Ayrshire for the next 5 years.

The Provost adds her name to Bible

The church service which included contributions from other faiths was also attended by community representatives from across South Ayrshire.

It was a poignant service, particularly in light of the recent tragic events in Manchester and London and made the corner stones of the Kirkin’ ceremony — working together with compassion and respect even more significant. At the end of the ceremony, South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie added her name to the list of Provosts which dates back to 1847. This historic act reflects the long association and partnership that exists between the Church and the Council.

Provost Moonie said: “The Kirkin’ o’ the Council unites one and all and reminds us that we are working together to not only understand the values and aspirations of our communities but to act on them.

“Despite horrific events over the last few weeks, it was an uplifting service promoting mutual respect, tolerance and understanding. Our ambition over the next five years will be to continue to work with our partners to make life better in South Ayrshire. I would like to thank everyone who participated and made the Kirkin’ o’ the Council possible.”

Councillors at the service.