Housing waiting lists could be ‘streamlined‘ in an effort to prioritise those most in need.

People looking to secure council housing in South Ayrshire are being asked to help shape the way the process works as the local authority launches a review into the way its systems operate for individuals and families looking to apply for new accommodation.

The Housing (Scotland) Act 2014 introduced a number of changes to the way in which social landlords can allocate houses.

South Ayrshire Council is now reviewing its Housing Allocations Policy, to ensure that its existing stock is used to help meet local housing needs in the most effective way.

The review will consider every aspect of the current system, including: Streamlining waiting lists to prioritise those most in need; The circumstances that determine whether an applicant has a ‘reasonable preference’ for housing and reasons that an application might be suspended.

Councillor Philip Saxton, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing & Customer Services said he was hoping for a strong response, “The review will help shape future services for people looking to secure Council housing accommodation.

“To help inform how the system evolves we’d like to hear from as many people as possible with an interest in the issue, particularly from those with recent experience of using the system.

“By identifying ways of cutting out red tape and making the process as straightforward as possible we’ll be well placed to make the best use of our housing stock in the years ahead.”

To help inform the review a number of consultation events will be held in March and April, 2017 to give targeted groups the chance to come and discuss their preference on how the system should change. Some of the groups being approached to take part are existing housing applicants, current tenants, homeless services users, and local housing support and advice agencies. Anyone wishing to leave feedback should do so before Friday, 21 April, 2017, Comments can be made directly to the review team by contacting South Ayrshire Council’s Housing Strategy Team on 0300 123 0900, or by email on: HousingPolicyandSt@south-ayrshire.gov.uk