Labour candidate releases final statement before polls open

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Labour candidate in the general election on Thursday, Carol Mochan, has released a final statement ahead of the polls opening.

Mrs Mochan said that a vote for the SNP in this election ‘changes nothing’ and that it was all about whether we have a Labour or a Conservative government in Westminster.

She said: “This Election is about whether we have a Labour or a Tory Government after June 8th. A vote for the SNP changes nothing and will help Theresa May get back into No 10. I have led the agenda in this election on both local and national issues setting out how Labour’s policies will benefit the many not the few.

“Locally I have set out ideas for the restoration of the abandoned opencast sites in East Ayrshire; the dualling of the A77 from Whitletts Roundabout to Cairnryan; a UK Treasury amnesty on loan interest so the Council can afford to save the iconic Ayr Station Hotel and support seaside towns like Girvan; securing Ayr Gaiety’s future funding.

“I am also proud of Labour’s national manifesto for the many not the few - a £10 an hour living wage lifting five million out of poverty wages; equal treatment for WASPI women born in the 1950s being cheated out of pension promises; keeping the triple lock on retirement pensions ensuring at least a 2.5% annual rise; an end to zero hours contracts currently affecting over 50,000 Scottish workers; a law against banks closing rural branches; bringing rail, energy supply and water back into public ownership and reversing privatisation of Royal Mail; making those who can well afford it, pay a bit extra in taxes; saying NO to a wasteful divisive second independence referendum and working for the best deal for the UK and Scotland exiting the EU.”