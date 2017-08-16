Scottish secretary visits Carrick

Hand-crafted cheese and whisky were on offer to Bill Grant MP and Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell last week on a visit to Carrick.

Bill was delighted to welcome the Scottish Secretary to Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock for a flying visit.

He said: “David’s had an incredible schedule of visits round just about every village and hamlet on his own patch. So I was delighted when he said he wanted to pop up to Ayrshire. I quickly arranged what turned out to be an amazing tour, featuring important enterprises that are driving our rural economy.”

In Carrick the MPs visited Barwheys Dairy, near Maybole. Here the MPs met Tricia Bey and her staff who make the award-winning Barwheys Cheese. Bill said: “Tricia explained how the cheese is made from the milk of a herd of pedigree Ayrshire cows. It’s the kind of cheese that Burns would have known, and it’s absolutely delicious.”