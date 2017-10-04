WASPI group take case to Holyrood

Ayrshire WASPI group attended a cross-party group meeting held in Holyrood on Thursday 28th of September.

Ann Fraser and Susan Bolland, Coordinators for Ayrshire WASPI joined other groups to raise the issues that women affected by state pension age changes are experiencing.

The meeting was attended by Jeane Freeman MSP, Minister for Social Security, Brian Whittle MSP, Scottish Conservative and Unionist party, and Colin Smyth, Scottish Labour MSP.

Susan Beevers WASPI Legal director told the meeting that 3000 letters were already accepted as part of the maladministration action taken by WASPI women against the DWP and thousands more are in the pipeline.

WASPI are looking for compensation for the losses that women have suffered, on average of £40,000 plus. The next WASPI meeting is 7th October at 10am–12 in Kilmarnock Railway station. For more info or to get involved contact ayrshirewaspi@gmail.com