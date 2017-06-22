A714 resurfacing thanks to timber cash

Nearly a quarter of a million pounds is to be spent resurfacing two roads in South Ayrshire.

The A714 is to be resurfaced in two locations at a cost of £253,750 – Girvan to Glendrissaig and Pinwherry Bents to Sixpence.

A section of the C1 is also to be resurfaced at a cost of £27,720 from the Dumfries and Galloway boundary north.

The money was granted to the Ayrshire Roads Alliances from the Scottish Government’s Strategic Timber Fund.

Carrick MSP Jeane Freeman said: “This funding will allow the Ayrshire Roads Alliance to make big improvements to roads in East and South Ayrshire which will benefit local communities, businesses and of course the timber trade. On top of the news that work on the Maybole bypass will commence soon, the Scottish Government is working hard to improve the road infrastructure in Ayrshire.

“However, there is still more to be done, including reducing speed limits in some places. I will continue to work with national agencies and local activists on road issues, particularly the problems with the A77.”