Police seek witnesses after tragic road accident

Police are appealing for witnesses to a tragic car accident in which two people from Girvan died.

30 year-old Ian Clark and Shannan Rafferty (22), both from Girvan, died in the accident at High Maybole Road, Ayr, on Friday 20 October 2017.

Around 2.30pm on Friday afternoon, a white Toyota Corolla travelling north on High Maybole Road, Ayr, left the road and crashed into a field. Mr Clark and Ms Rafferty died at the scene.

Three other passengers, all men, two aged 16, and one aged 34 years, were injured.

One of the 16 year-old men was taken by Helimed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The second 16 year-old man also sustained serious injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where he remains for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The 34 year-old man, who was a front seat passenger, is currently receiving treatment at Ayr Hospital where his condition is said by medical staff there to be stable.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, Divisional Road Policing Unit, Ayrshire, is appealing for witnesses to the crash.

She said: “I would ask that anyone who was driving either on High Maybole Road, or in the immediate vicinity, who might have seen the car prior to the crash to contact police.

“Anyone with information that may assist officers with their enquiries can contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Ayr Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 1867/20/10/17 when calling.”