Roadworks to close A77 in Girvan next week

Resurfacing work will mean a full closure of a section of the A77 from Shallochpark Roundabout to Young Street in Girvan next week.

The planned resurfacing will help to address issues with potholes and structural cracks.

Works will start at 7am on Monday 8th May with continuous 24-hour working through to 7am on Thursday 11th May 2017.

Diversions: Northbound Trunk Road traffic diverted from Shallochpark Roundabout along Coalpots Road to B734 and Bridgemill roundabout to re-join the A77; Southbound Trunk Road traffic will follow the same route in reverse. Northbound local traffic will be directed from Coalpots Road to South Park Avenue.

Jane Maclennan, Scotland TranServ’s Assistant Roads Engineer said: “We’ve sought extensive feedback from the local community to design a resurfacing programme that can be completed with as little disruption as possible to frequent users of the A77 in this area.”

Transerv added that from feedback and discussions with key stakeholders resulting from the consultation carried out in April, Traffic Management will consist of a full carriageway closure.