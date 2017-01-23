Three injured in A713 crash

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash on the A713 Ayr to Patna Road in the early hours of Sunday 22 January 2017.

Around 2.50am police were called to a report of a black Seat Ibiza having come off the road into a field. Emergency services attended and the 17 year-old female driver and a 19 year-old male passenger were taken to Ayr Hospital. The man was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

A 14 year-old female passenger was taken to Crosshouse Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Sergeant Iain Pittams said: “I would appeal to anyone who was on the A713 in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have witnessed the crash to get in touch. Similarly if anyone saw a black Seat Ibiza on the road around the time of the incident, please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine via 101.”