Coach calls on Girvan fans to turn out in numbers for Scottish junior cup match

Girvan coach Peter Leonard has called on Girvan fans to turn out in numbers as the team host Penicuik Athletic FC in the 4th Round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday 21st January.

Penicuik currently sit in third place in the East Super League.

They reached the fourth round after a bye in round one, beating Craigmark 4-0 away in round two and Scone Thistle 2-0 in the third round. Penicuik’s most recent outing was on January 7 in the East of Scotland Cup where they beat Glenrothes 3-2 at home to progress.

The club also have scarfs, polo shirts and home and away kit for sale just ask any committee member on the day.

Lets turn up and give the opposition a real Girvan welcome.

The game kicks off at 1.45pm.