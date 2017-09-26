Girvan back in league action after Scottish Cup defeat

Girvan are back in Super League Premier Division action on Saturday with a match at home against Hurlford United.

The match is at Hamilton Park with a 2pm kick off and Girvan will be desperate to take their first win of the campaign. Three draws and a defeat have left Girvan third from bottom in the league while Hurlford sit in seventh with two wins from their five games.

Unfortunately Girvan FC were beaten on Saturday 5-0 by Highland League side Brora Rangers FC in the first round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Goals from Paul Brindle, Craig Gunn and an Andrew Greig hat-trick ensured it was the Highland League side who progressed in the competition.

A statement from the Girvan club said: “We would like to thank Brora for their hospitality and wish them all the best for the William Hill Scottish Cup Round 2 game away v Civil Service Strollers.”

Maybole currently sit in second place in the Ayrshire district League on 10 points, two behind leaders Irvine Victoria. The two sides meet at the Ladywell Stadium this Saturday, although the game is not a league match, but a Scottish Junior Cup first round match, kicking off at 2.30pm.