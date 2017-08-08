Girvan continue winning Ardagh Cup campaign at Whitletts

Girvan continue their Ardagh Cup campaign with a game against Whitletts Victoria tonight (Wednesday, August 9) at Dam Park stadium in Ayr.

Kick off is at 6.45pm for the match, the third in the league section of the Ardagh League Cup.

Girvan’s Ardagh Cup campaign got off to a winning start against Annbank at Hamilton Park last Wednesday.

Having been pegged back in the first half, Girvan kicked on in the second to end the game 5-3 winners. A hat trick from Michael Reilly and a double from Robert Patterson saw Girvan win the opening game in the Ardagh Sectional League Cup.

Other scores in section were Maybole Juniors 0 - 3 Troon FC; Whitletts Victoria 1 - 1 Craigmark.

Girvan then travelled up the coast to play Troon on Saturday, August 5.

Troon took the lead a minute away from half time when ex-Girvan player Steven McCreadie scored from a free kick 20 yards out. Girvan had to wait till the last 10 minutes to win the game.

First Robert Patterson scored and then a David Jardine free kick with two minutes to go gave Girvan the full three points.

Other Scores in the section were Annbank 4 - Whitletts 2; Craigmark 2 - Maybole 1.