Girvan earn hard fought point away to Irvine

Girvan FC earned a hard fought point away versus Irvine Meadow on Saturday in a vital super league first division match.

Both sides hit the bar during the game and it was Girvan who finished the strongest.

They had a strong claim from a hand ball late on but the referee gave nothing.

This Saturday, April 22 at 2pm Girvan welcome Petershill FC to Hamilton Park for only their second Super First Division home game this month.

The draw on Saturday means Girvan have dropped down to seventh place in the table although they have games in hand against all of the teams above them.

Girvan sit on 33 points from 18 games with Petershill in fourth place on 35 points having played 19 games, the same tally as Clydebank and Irvine Meadow.

Kilsyth lead the table on 40 points from 19 games while Shettleston are second with 40 points from 21 games and Rutherglen Glencairn are in third with 37 points from 22 games.

So there is still plenty of scope for Girvan to go back up the table if they can return to winning ways in the league.