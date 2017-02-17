Girvan entertain leaders as promotion hunt continues

Girvan entertain Super League First Division leaders Shettleston Juniors on Saturday (18 February) hoping to make amends for a 3-0 reverse at home against Rutherglen at the weekend.

Rutherglen produced an impressive performance against promotion contenders Girvan and left Hamilton Park with a deserved victory.

The game took a while to get started on Saturday with a strong freezing cold wind making it difficult for either team to settle. In the 16th minute after a Rutherglen throw-in a cross almost caught out Girvan goalkeeper Scott Johnstone with the ball dropping onto the roof of the net. Two minutes later Johnstone parried a shot across goal before Mark Doolan made a crucial block.

Rutherglen however took the lead in the 25th minute as the pressure built on the Girvan defence. Some quick passing on the edge of the Girvan box resulted in Stewart Hall beating Johnstone with a shot from 12 yards. Rutherglen had a good chance to double their lead on the half hour mark as a combination of Johnstone and John Frame blocked a shot on the line. McArdle also missed a good opportunity as Johnstone made a good stop at his near post. Rutherglen made it 2-0 in the 38th minute when McNab was first to the ball after another good stop by Johnstone. Girvan almost got back in the game when a Paul Murphy shot pulled a fine save out of Glencairn keeper JC Hutchison.

Girvan had a spell of pressure early in the second half with Robert Patterson shooting over the bar in the 51st minute. As Girvan pushed more men forward Rutherglen were happy to hit on the break and in the 73rd minute McKay got their third from a swift counter attack.

Girvan can now look forward to the visit of Shettleston Juniors on Saturday with a 2pm kick off. Before Saturday’s defeat they had been on a good run of form and will hope to return to that form in this match. Shettleston are top on 31 points with Girvan in fifth on 25pts but with two games in hand over the leaders.