Girvan start 2017 with welcome away victory

Girvan FC started 2017 with a welcome away league win.

Thanks to two goals from Michael Reilly and another from Scott Dinwoodie Girvan won 3-1 away to Petershill on Saturday.

The match on 7th January was played at McKenna Park in Govan, the home of St Anthonys FC due to work being carried out at Petershill FC’s ground.

The result leaves Girvan in fourth place in the league, six points off the leaders but with games in hand.

Girvan’s next league game is away to R enfrewFC on Saturday 14th January, kick off 1.45pm.